Boozy driver smashed car into Worksop roundabout

A boozy driver crashed the car he was supposed to be delivering into a Worksop roundabout after going to the pub with a mate, a court heard.

Gavin Lyons drove a Ford Focus through a sign and on to St Anne’s roundabout, on the A57, at around 7.45pm, on May 1.

He was spotted “staggering” by police, and a breath test revealed he had 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He told police he had used the car, which had trade plates, for his own use to visit a friend in Worksop and had gone to the pub for two hours, said Robert Carr, mitigating.

Lyons, 35, of Mansel Avenue, Sheffield, admitted drink driving and driving without the owner’s consent when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Cheryl Nisbett, of the probation service, said the self-employed landscape gardener worked for the delivery company during the winter.

He wasn’t aware he wasn’t allowed to use the car, she said, adding that he had completed a gardening job and then drank five pints in the pub before the accident.

“He took the risk that he wouldn’t be stopped and he’s very thankful that no injuries were caused.”

Mrs Nisbett said that his drinking had become problematic since the death of his father, last year, followed by a period of homelessness.

Lyons was given a 12 month community order, with ten days of a rehabilitation activity requirement, and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned for two years, but was offered a rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualifcation by a quarter if completed by September 2018.

He must also pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.