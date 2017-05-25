Boozy driver mounted kerb and hit wall in Mansfield

A Mansfield man was twice over the limit when he mounted the kerb and crashed into a wall, a court heard.

Joseph Meehan’s Citreon Berlingo van was found by police on Wood Street, at 8.30pm on May 7, after he swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

Meehan, 30, of Stone Crescent, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said: “He tried to avoid a collision that would have taken place due to the driving of the other driver.”

He said Meehan’s employers were “not impressed” by his conviction, and although he would retain his job, the nature of his work would change.

He was banned for 18 months, but was offered a rehabilitation course which will cut the length of his disqualification by 137 days if completed by May 2018.

He was fined £400, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £40 victim surcharge.