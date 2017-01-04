Boozy chef smashed into Edwinstowe street signs

A boozy chef lost control of his car and smashed into street signs driving home from the Edwinstowe restaurant where he works, a court heard.

Arran Martin’s Audi A3 hit the central reservation and a keep left sign on Mansfield Road, just after midnight, on December 12.

Martin, 25, of Fairfield Close, Nether Langwith, admitted drink driving when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

At Newark police station a test revealed he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes

“He said he had finished work and had been invited for a few drinks with his boss, but did not think he was over the limit,” said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

“He lost control and went up the kerb.”

Tom Oates, mitigating, said: “He came out of a junction and got his angle wrong and hit some street furniture. He was in a state of shock. He knows how utterly foolish he has been.

“He comes across as a young man who has looked into himself and is matter of fact about it. He’s not tried to explore any ways of avoiding a disqualification.

Martin scrapped his car because it would be more costly to repair it, Mr Oates said, and will now get taxis to and from work, costing him £72 a week.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for drink driving from June 2013, when he was banned for one year

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Martin was banned, but given the chance to retake a drink driving course which will see him back on the road by July 2019, if he completes it.