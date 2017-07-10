Boozy Blidworth teen dented car roof by jumping up and down

A Blidworth teen who made a “drunken mistake” by jumping on a car roof after a night out was faced with a £2,000 repair bill, a court heard.

Thomas Smith was seen running up on to the roof of the Y-reg Toyota, at 2.30am, on June 23, by a resident of Appleton Road, who followed him home and told the car’s owner where he lived.

“The owner found her car roof had been badly dented and estimates £2,000 of damage was caused,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

Smith, 18, of the Quadrangle, admitted causing criminal damage when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Monday.

The self-employed industrial cleaner said: “It was a drunken mistake. I can only apologise. It is out of character.”

He was fined £130 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £500 compensation.