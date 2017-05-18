Boozy beauty therapist banged into cars in Mansfield

A boozy beauty therapist who damaged cars on her way home from Mansfield was unable to summon enough breath for a test, a court heard.

Dianne Smith’s car was seen leaving the car park on Toothill Lane, in the early hours of May 1, when it damaged a number of vehicles before leaving the scene.

She was stopped in Edwinstowe and found to be over the limit when given a breath test, the court heard.

At Mansfield police station she was given three chances to provide a sample of breath for the formal test, but gave an “insufficient amount on each occasion”, said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

Smith, 46, of Fern Bank Avenue, Walesby, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard she had a previous conviction for the same offence from 2000.

Zahra Hussain said Smith, a mother, suffers from anxiety, and panicked when trying to give breath.

She went out with a friend, not intending to drink, but ended up drinking wine, the court heard.

Smith was given a 12 month community order, with 30 days of a rehabilitation activity, and 40 hours of unpaid work.

She was banned from driving for 24 months. She must pay £85 costs with an £85 victim surcharge.