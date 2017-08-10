Boozer scuffled with cops after domestic arrest in Worksop

Two police officers were assaulted by a drunk man in Worksop when they came to arrest him after complaints from his wife, a court heard.

Police were called to Jaroslaw Atlas’s flat on Cheapside, on January 21, where they found him drunk, and put him into a car while his belongings were collected.

“Although his English was poor he appeared to understand what they were saying,” said prosecutor David Miles.

But Atlas kept getting out his mobile phone to call his wife, and became agitated when he was told not to.

“He said: “I go then.” The officer tried to explain he was arrested but that had no effect. He wound down the window and tried to reach the door handle,” said Mr Miles.

The officer grabbed Atlas’s arm, but he kept pulling it away and thrashing his arms, striking the officer “numerous times” on his upper body and arms.

Handcuffs were finally put on one wrist, but when a second officer arrived, Atlas forced his head into the man’s body and began kicking out, hitting him several times.

Officers struggled to force one of Atlas’s legs back into the car and finally got him to calm down. One of the officers was left with bloodied wrists.

Atlas, 50, denied two counts of assaulting a constable, but he was found guilty after a trial on August 2, and sentenced on Thursday, at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said he had found it difficult to accept he had been found guilty.

“The officer gave evidence and said that because of the language barrier he used very, very basic English and placed Mr Atlas in the back of the car with the intention of using language line. But he didn’t do this,” she said.

“Without an interpreter Mr Atlas can’t say hello to me. He didn’t understand he was being arrested.

“The finding of the court was that the police were acting in the execution of their duty.

“When he was winding the window down for some fresh air he wasn’t aware he had been detained, and that’s when the incident took place.

“As a result Mr Atlas had more injuries than the officer. He had a period of time off work due to the injuries.”

She said he had recently reduced his alcohol intake and planned to engage with the probation service.

Atlas was given a nine month community order, with 12 sessions of a rehabilitation activity requirement, and a two month curfew, from 8pm to 7am.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the injured officer and £50 to the other officer. He must pay £200 towards the £620 cost of his trial.