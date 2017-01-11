Boozer’s terrorist slur against Sikh cop in Kirkby struggle

A chronic boozer who threatened to head butt a Sikh police officer and called him a member of the Taliban during a struggle in Kirkby, has been spared prison.

Police were called to Mary Street, in the early hours of December 23, just as Steven Crawford arrived on a bike and refused to give his name.

“He told the PC - “If you don’t get your hand off me I will smash your face in,”” said Chloe Griggs, prosecuting.

She said Crawford fell over as the officer tried to handcuff him, and shouted homophobic abuse in the police car and back at the station.

Crawford, 31, of Hall Street, Mansfield, admitted using religiously aggravated words when he appeared before magistrates on Wednesday.

In a victim impact statement, the officer said: “I don’t expect to be verbally abused while serving the people of Nottinghamshire. I don’t have to tolerate this kind of abuse.”

He said the incident had upset him and spoiled time off with his family.

When interviewed, Crawford denied making the remark about the Taliban until he was shown footage on the officer’s body camera.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said: “Unfortunately he is a chronic alcoholic and has been one for many years.

“He is very remorseful and would like to apologise.”

Crawford had been released from prison two weeks earlier and was on post-sentence supervision.

Mrs Wragg said Crawford had sought help for his alcoholism “off his own back” and was now taking “blockers” to control his drinking.

Magistrates deferred a custodial sentence on condition he engages with alcohol services, complies with the terms of his post-sentence supervision and that he doesn’t commit any more offences.