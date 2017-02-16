Boozer’s “stupid and silly” antics in Mansfield town centre

A boozer pushed a passerby and kicked him in the back in Mansfield town centre, a court heard.

CCTV operators spotted Deniss Lomakings sitting on a bench with a fire extinguisher, on Westgate, on January 19, before he shoved the man and then hit a shop shutter.

A police officer arrested him later in Tesco car park, on Chesterfield Road South.

Deniss Lomakings, 27, of Centenary Road, Mansfield, admitted using threatening and abusive words and behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said he came to the UK from Latvia, in December last year, to act as a carer for his grandmother, and worked part time.

District judge Andrew Meachin told him: “This was a silly and stupid incident. Fortunately no one was hurt and no damage was caused.”

He fined Lomakings £100 and ordered him to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.