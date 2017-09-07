Boozer’s girl rang cops after he borrowed her car in Worksop

A boozer who drove off in his girlfriend’s car after a drunkenly rowing with her in Worksop has been banned, a court ruled.

Richard Taylor’s partner rang the police after he took her Vauxhall Astra, and police stopped him on Gateford Road, at 5am, on August 20.

A test revealed he had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Taylor, 31, of Smithfield Road, Sheffield, admitted drink driving, and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He had previously received a six-month conditional discharge for criminal damage, the court heard.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said: “It is a good example of how a night out can go wrong.

“He had been out the night before on a stag-do in Sheffield. He took the train to his girlfriend in Worksop. He had another drink at his girlfriend’s home and then they had an argument. He decided to drive to his parents’ house by driving her car.

“Ironically, the conditional discharge relates to another argument with his girlfriend where he reacted by smashing a window and damaging her cooker.”

Taylor was fined £120 for the excess alcohol charge and £120 for driving with no insurance. He was also ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for 20 months.