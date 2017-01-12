Boozer clowned at King’s Mill after lying about drugs overdose

A Mansfield man who clowned about when he was taken to hospital after lying about a drug overdose behaved appallingly, a judge said.

Police were called to Grant Naylor’s home at Smiths Cottages, after a family row on December 27. ‘

He was uncooperative and “officers formed the opinion he was under the influence of some intoxicants,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

They took him to Mansfield police station where he complained of feeling sick and told officers he had taken heroin and the pain killer tramadol.

But at King’s Mill Hospital he refused to get out of the car and demanded a wheelchair.

“He lay on the floor. Officers tried to pull him up but he threw himself down again in the waiting area,” said Mr Carr.

“He was told the nurse wouldn’t examine him because of his behaviour.

“He was handcuffed and dragged to the police car. He was commenting about returning to the hospital and laughing and smirking at the officers.”

“It’s a catalogue of appalling behaviour,” said District Judge Andrew Mechin.

“The police have had to spend all this time to sort you out.”

Naylor, who was unrepresented, said: “I was drunk. I feel stupid. I can’t remember a lot of it. I had drugs that night. I don’t take them often.”

Naylor, 30, admitted using threatening and abusive behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction from March 2015 for a public order offence.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.