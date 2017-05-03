Boozer blocked road after Mansfield railway bridge crash

A drunk driver blocked the road when he crashed his car into a railway bridge in Mansfield, a court heard.

Bogdan Dracostin’s Renault Megane hit the bridge on Debdale Lane, in the early hours of April 17.

“He told police he was very sorry and it shouldn’t have happened,” said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

A breath test revealed that he had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Bogdan Dracostin, 28, of Portland Place, Mansfield, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he had no previous convictions and there were no injuries.

She said that Dracostin, from Romania, had been travelling with his wife to visit a friend, but was not aware of UK rules on insurance.

“Both he and his wife have lost their jobs as warehouse operatives,” she said.

“He would get called at midnight by the agency to go to work in the early hours. Now he will not be able to do that.

“They have not yet made a claim for benefits and they hope to find work soon.”

He was fined £120 and banned for 20 months. He must also pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.