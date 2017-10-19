Boozed-up soldier’s head-on collision in North Notts

A boozy soldier who fought with pals and then had a head-on collision as he drove home will also be punished by the army, a court heard.

Shane Gascoigne’s Volvo hit another car on the A631 Bawtry Road, in the Everton area, at around 11pm, on September 30, and he was detained at the scene by other motorists.

“When he got out of the car he appeared disorientated and they could smell alcohol on his breath,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

A test revealed he had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

“He told police he had been at a friend’s house, but there had been a fall out and he had been asked to leave,” added Mr Carr.

Gascoigne, 36, of Cator Road, Larkill, Wiltshire, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: “He had been out with friends and he was going to stay the night. There was a disagreement which turned violent and he was assaulted.

“That forced a change of plan. He made an error of judgement.”

He said Gascoigne, a soldier in the Royal Artillery, would also be demoted and receive a cut in his salary of up to £2,500 per year.

Gascoigne, who has no previous convictions, was fined £485, a £45 government tax and £85 costs.

He was banned for 17 months. He was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 129 days if completed by September 2018.