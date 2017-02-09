Boozed-up mum kicked cop after prison release for same crime

A boozed-up Mansfield mum kicked a police officer called by her own mother, weeks after being released from prison for assaulting another cop, a court heard.

Officers were called to remove Jasmin Cann from her mother’s Harrington Street address, on January 24, where she was being drunk and difficult.

“She kicked one of the officers and he screamed out in pain,” said Kate Beardmore, prosecuting.

She was given a custodial sentence for assaulting an officer in November, last year, the court heard.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said Cann had a “very difficult past”. Her partner had committed suicide and her young son was now being looked after by her mother.

“She turned to alcohol to try and deal with these issues,” she said. “She is now trying to turn a corner.”

She had struggled with accomodation, but had now been found somewhere to live with the housing charity Framework on Sherwood Street, Mansfield, and was making progress with the probation service.

Cann, 24, admitted assaulting an officer when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She was given a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a six month alcohol treatment course. A six month curfew, from 7pm to 7am, was imposed.

She must also pay £100 compensation to the officer.