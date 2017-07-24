Boozed-up Kirkby man borrowed mate’s car for prank and crashed it

A Kirkby man was nearly three times over the limit when he borrowed his mate’s car for a prank and crashed it into a wall, a court has heard.

Craig Smith jumped into the driver’s seat of the Seat Ibiza when his pal popped into his Berry Street home to fetch his wallet, at 10.30pm, on June 3.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said Smith turned a corner and hit the wall, and a parked Renault Scenic, on Elder Street, causing an estimated £3,000 of damage, shortly afterwards.

A test revealed he had 216 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Smith, 28, of Victoria Road, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and property damage, drink driving and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said: “He is quite shocked to find himself here today. It is out of character. It is something that he will not repeat. His wife is not very happy with his actions.

“He tells me in hindsight he was only wanting to drive around the corner as a practical joke.”

She said Smith, who has worked for the same firm since leaving school 12 years ago, had paid £1,500 to repair his friend’s car. He will still keep his job, the court heard.

A probation report said Smith was remorseful for his “stupid and childish behaviour” and knew he could have injured or killed someone.

Smith was given a 12 month community order, with 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge, as well as £1,500 compensation to the owners of the damaged wall and the car.

He was banned from driving for 24 months. He was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which, if completed by November 2018, will reduce his disqualification by 182 days.