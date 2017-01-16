Body of teenage girl found

Detectives are investigating following the discovery of a teenage girl’s body in the Dinnington area of Rotherham today (Monday, January 16).

Reports were received at around 10.55am this morning when the body was found by members of the public on a pathway off Lordens Hill.

A scene has been established at the location and a number of enquiries are underway.

T/Superintendent Sarah Poolman said: “The investigation is in its very early stages however we are treating the death as suspicious.

“To provide reassurance to the local community and wider general public, additional police patrols are in place and will continue over the coming days.

“I would urge anyone who believes they have information about the incident to please come forward.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.