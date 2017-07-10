Bluebell Wood Children’s hospice recogised for innovative Soapbox Derby fundraiser

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is celebrating after winning a prestigious national award for its “hugely successful” Soapbox Derby event.

Bluebell Wood, based in North Anston, scooped the Best Use of Events trophy at the National Fundraising Awards for the event that has become one of its most successful community activities to date.

A picture from last year's Soapbox Derby.

The hospice’s first Soapbox Derby in 2016 raised £17,000, attracted 3,500 spectators and engaged nearly a quarter of a million people on Facebook.

Daredevil teams from across Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire braved bumps, jumps and chicanes in hand-built racing cars on a 500 metre downhill course at Clifton Park, Rotherham.

Run by the Institute of Fundraising, the National Fundraising Awards are the only one of their kind that reward excellence and best practice in the voluntary sector, celebrating the achievements of fundraisers across the UK.

Judges said the Soapbox Derby was: ‘Highly innovative and creative. Bluebell Wood devised new ways of engaging a wide, diverse mix of potential supporters, using media, community fundraising, PR and digital platforms.

“All of this was achieved on a limited budget and it has the potential to be replicated year on year.”

Bluebell Wood’s Events Organiser Jo Berry, who devised and the event with volunteers’ help, said: “It’s great to have won such a respected accolade and it’s all thanks to the volunteers, supporters and fundraisers who helped make this event such a big success.

“Fundraising events like these help us do even more for families across North Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire North Derbyshire who are facing the toughest of times.”

To sign up to this year’s Soapbox Derby for £100 per team and to find out about other events download Bluebell Wood’s free Events App by searching for “Bluebell Wood Events” in the Apple or Google stores.

