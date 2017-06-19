Blondie and brass head the line-up for Misterton gala

A traditional brass band and a Blondie tribute will be among the main attractions at next month’s Misterton gala.

And, alongside the Worksop Miners Welfare Band and Blondie tribute, Heart of Glass, there is a full programme of music with something to suit everyone’s taste, from rock to new wave.

There will also be dancing, and army display and a dog show, as well as the return of the gala scarecrow competition.

The full programme will feature dancing displays by both the Everett-Fox School of Dance and pupils from the Be’dazzled dance school.

Worksop Miner’s Welfare Band will perform twice during the afternoon and there will also be a taekwondo display by local martial artists.

Also displaying will be the 230 Squadron Gainsborough Air Cadets and there will be a classic vehicle display with prizes.

The fun dog show includes classes like dog with the waggiest tail, dog with the best trick, best child handler, dog with the most appealing eyes, musical sits and dog the judge would most like to take home.

The dog also features a judges’ demo and ‘have a go’ agility, so bring your four-legged friend along for the day.

Once again there will be an extended range of attractions for children, dozens of stalls and a bar.

The day will end with the live performance by Heart of Glass, who will play a full gig from 5pm until the event ends at 6.30pm.

The gala is on Saturday, July 1 starting at 12noon at Misterton Driving Range.

Free transport is being provided to the event with Bassetlaw Action Centre’s community minibus running continuous circular trips from Pinfold House Veterinary Clinic on Marsh Lane and the war memorial to the gala.

There is also a park & ride service operating at the vet’s from 12noon by kind permission of the practice.

Entry is £3 and accompanied children are free.

A grand raffle with a first prize of £100 will be drawn on the day and tickets are available now from the organisers or The Misterton Centre.

All profits go to local charities and good causes.

Following the success of last year’s very first gala scarecrow competition, which attracted dozens of entries, the competition is being held again this year.

Any scarecrow is welcome – but must advertise the date, time, and place of the gala – and include a sunflower.

If entering the competition, residents must complete a registration form so that the judges know which houses to visit.

E-mail mistertongala@gmail.com for a form.

Also, if you like and share the gala’s Facebook page, you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win a family pass (two adults and two children) to event.