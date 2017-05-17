“Bizarre” nightclub behaviour lands Mansfield man in court

A drunken Mansfield man screamed for his girlfriend as he was carried out of a nightclub by bouncers because of his “bizarre” behaviour, a court heard.

Brian Taylor also struggled with police officers on Leeming Street, outside the Lexis nightclub, in the early hours of April 30, when they asked him to calm down.

Taylor, 23, of Shaftesbury Avenue, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said: “He can’t remember anything of what happened. His girlfriend told him his behaviour was bizarre.

“He seemed to think someone was making comments about her but he got it wrong.”

Taylor, who received a suspended sentence for perverting the course of justice, in July last year, immediately told his probation officer about the incident.

He is about to start an anger management and a drink awareness course, added Mr Lacey.

Magistrates ruled it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence, but extended it by three months. Taylor was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim victim surcharge.