Best foot forward for the Wildlife Trust

Members of the Rotary Club of Retford are going the extra mile to raise funds to improve access at Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s Idle Valley Nature Reserve.

And they are encouraging others to do the same by taking part in a fun walk for all at the site.

The walk, which will take place at the reserve on Sunday, May 14 between 10am and 3pm, will raise funds to help pay for a new boardwalk to improve access across a wet and boggy area of the site.

The project will also see the restoration of a willow tunnel that has become something of an iconic feature at the reserve.

Participants can choose a distance of either one mile or six miles and are asked to make a donation to the project on the day.

There will also be a nature trail and a raffle.

The walk comes just weeks after Rotary members raised funds by hosting a hoedown dance.

Erin McDaid, the trust’s head of communications, said: “The backing of the Rotary for this project has made all the difference.

“Their drive, enthusiasm and commitment have kept us going and with their support we are confident we will raise all the money needed to complete the boardwalk.

“The boardwalk will make it easier for people with limited mobility, families with pushchairs and buggies and wheelchair users to enjoy the willow tunnel and prevent them having to walk along the car park access road to enjoy the rest of the nature reserve.

“The fun walk for all is an opportunity for regular visitors to help us raise some extra funds and provides a great way for people to come and enjoy the site for the first time.”

The reserve, which covers around 450 hectares alongside the River Idle, is a haven for wildlife and a popular spot for families to enjoy a stroll and for birdwatchers looking to see a wide range of species.

The Wildlife Trust, a registered charity, runs a café and shop within the Idle Valley Rural Learning Centre which is open seven days a week between 10am and 4pm and enjoys spectacular views across the reserve.

For more information about the event, visit the Rotary club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/retfordrotary/

For more about the Idle Valley Nature Reserve or the work of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust contact Rachel Rutherford on 0115 9588242 or email rrutherford@nottswt.co.uk