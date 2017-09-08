Bassetlaw scouts and guides to be part of huge MegaMoot camp

Plans are afoot for what is already being claimed as the biggest joint camp for young people ever held in Nottinghamshire.

Girlguiding Nottinghamshire and Nottinghamshire Scouts – the two largest youth organisations in the county - are combining forces and resources to stage ‘MegaMoot’ over the weekend of May 4-7 next year.

The event will run in the heart of Sherwood Forest and it is expected that some 5,000 young people will be there, ranging in age from five to 25 and older.

Brownies, cubs, scouts and guides plus senior section, explorers, leaders and adult supporters will be camping out for the three nights, with a special day camp also being organised for the organisations’ younger members, Rainbows and Beavers.

Jackie Brocklehurst, county commissioner for Girlguiding Nottinghamshire, said: “We’re urging all our units to put the date in their diaries now, and to await further details.

“This is a tremendous joint venture – we believe it will be the first event of its type in Nottinghamshire and we’re determined to make it an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

Matt Rooney, county commissioner for Nottinghamshire Scouts, added: “MegaMoot will be packed with outdoor fun and adventure, with plenty of challenges and opportunities to forge new friendships.

“We’re also exploring partnerships with local charities to maximise the community impact .

“The collective energy of 5,000 young people is going to be simply awesome.

“And we intend to keep that enthusiasm going long after the tents have come down.”

With the appointment of the MegaMoot core leadership team at the end of June, the first stage of the planning is now complete.

The next stage is to recruit volunteers from both Girlguiding Nottinghamshire and Nottinghamshire Scouts to help shape and deliver the event.

Anyone from either organisation who is interested in finding out more, or who feels they have specialist practical or management skills to offer, is invited to

enquire via e-mail to volunteer@MegaMoot.org.uk