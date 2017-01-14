Bassetlaw MP pays tribute to ex-England boss Graham Taylor

MP for Bassetlaw John Mann has paid tribute to Worksop-born Graham Taylor, who passed away this week at the age of 72.

Graham Taylor played for Grimsby Town and Lincoln City before going on to manage a number of clubs and the England national team.

Graham Taylor passed away this week aged 72.

Mr Mann said: “I am saddened by Graham Taylor’s untimely death.

“He was a great football figure and always supportive of local football. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Worksop Town will hold a minutes silence in honour of Graham Taylor before their home game with Pickering Town today (Saturday, January 14).