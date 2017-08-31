Bassetlaw man headbutted bedroom door in drunken row

A Bassetlaw man was drunk and angry when he headbutted a bedroom door and damaged his own home following a row with his partner, a court heard.

Police were called to Daniel Springthorpe’s Haworth home, following reports of domestic violence, at 10pm, on August 11, and found he had also smashed the kitchen window.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “He broke a curtain pole when he got wrapped up in the curtains by accident.”

Springthorpe, 27, of Rutland Crescent, admitted causing criminal damage, when he appeared in Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he a week to go before a suspended sentence, imposed for burgling sheds, in December 2016, expired.

A community order was revoked on August 17 because he had made “good progress” with the probation service.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said Springthorpe’s 18-month relationship was likely to continue.

The court heard he had been out drinking, and returned home to sleep, but was woken by his partner who accused him of having an affair.

Springthorpe was fined £157 and received a 12 month community order, with 20 days of rehabilitation to address his issues, and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £150 compensation to the housing association for the damage.