Bassetlaw man fined almost £400- for refusing to trim his hedge

A Bassetlaw resident has been slapped with a fine of almost £400- for failing to trim his hedge.

Wayne Bramhald of London Road, Retford, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a High Hedge Remedial Notice at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

An investigation was launched by planning officers from Bassetlaw District Council in October 2015 following complaints from residents whose properties backed onto Mr Bramhald’s hedge.

This revealed that the hedge was approximately 12 to 15 metres high and was causing “a nuisance” to five properties.

As a result, Mr Bramhald was served with a High Hedge Remedial Notice, which legally required the hedge to be reduced in height.

However, when the hedge was inspected again, the required works had not taken place and Mr Bramhald was issued with a court summons.

He was fined £150, plus £209 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. The Magistrates also imposed a court order on Mr Bramhald forcing him to carry out the work and reduce the height of the hedge to 7.20 metres by July 31.

David Armiger, head of Regeneration and Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “For whatever reason, Mr Bramhald decided not to act when issued with this Remedial Notice and is now facing the consequences of a prosecution and a hefty fine, in addition to the cost of reducing the height of the hedge.”