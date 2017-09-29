Bassetlaw is the ‘happiest’ place in Nottinghamshire

Bassetlaw has been named as the happiest place in Nottinghamshire, according to a wellbeing survey.

People in the area rated their happiness levels at an average of 7.7 out of 10 in 2016/17, according to the government’s wellbeing survey.

Happiness levels were up from 7.5 out of 10 in 2015/16.

The survey was conducted by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Bassetlaw District Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, Coun Sue Shaw, said: “It’s fantastic news that Bassetlaw has been confirmed by the government’s wellbeing survey as the happiest place in Nottinghamshire.

“Bassetlaw has a lot to offer its residents, from wide open spaces and beautiful countryside to historical landmarks and tourist attractions.

“We have picturesque villages and vibrant towns, and great connectivity to other places in the county, and the rest of the world.

“There is also a lot of regeneration taking place in our district that is helping to provide future employment opportunities and new homes for people to live in.

“There are many people, groups, organisations and businesses who help to make Bassetlaw a wonderful place to live in and as a council we will continue to do our part to help make this one of the happiest places in the country.”

Paul Shipman, 65, has lived in Worksop since 2001.

He said: “I moved here from Sheffield and I’ve always liked it here. I lived in Whitwell for a while first and then moved to Worksop in 2001. It is much better and much nicer.”

In comparison, people in Nottingham are the least happy locally, giving an average rating of 7.2 out of 10, down from 7.4 in 2015/16.

People in Newark and Sherwood gave one of the highest average ratings in the UK for life being worthwhile, rating it at 8.3 out of 10 in 2016/17, up from 8.2 in 2015/16.

Three in ten people in Mansfield, 30 per cent, rated their anxiety level as six or more out of 10, making them the most likely in the UK to rate their anxiety so highly.