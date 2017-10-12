Bassetlaw drink driver downed vodka after mum’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis

A Retford woman downed vodka and drove her car after she learned her mother had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, a court heard.

A lorry driver had to slow down because Sarah Hutt’s Hyundai was stationary on Sandringham Road, at 11.30am, on September 24.

“It lurched forward and collided with a bollard, reversed and drove off slowly,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

The lorry driver followed her to nearby shops and contacted the police, who were waiting for her when she came out.

A test revealed she had 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 micrgrammes.

“In police interview she said she had drunk quite a lot the night before,” Mr Carr added.

“She was going to her parents’ house for lunch and had a couple of drinks before setting off.”

Hutt, 52, of North Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She had a previous conviction for drink driving in 2004, the court heard.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said Hutt discovered her mother had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s the night before and she continued to drink vodka before driving to her parent’s home, the next day.

Hutt admitted being dependent on alcohol for 15 years, she said.

“She expressed regret and remorse and tells me this has shocked her into wanting help to tackle the underlying reasons.”

Harry Bevan, mitigating, said Hutt suffers from anxiety, and was now taking steps to tackle her drinking.

She was banned for 28 months and was given a 12 month community order, with six months of alcohol treatment and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

She was given a three month curfew from 7pm to 7am, and was ordered to pay £85 court costs and an £85 government tax.