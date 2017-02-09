Bassetlaw doctor honoured with national award

A committed Nottinghamshire doctor who has put his patients first for the past 43 years, has been recognised with a national honour.

Dr Joseph Waas, who most recently worked at the Westwood 8-8 Primary Care Centre in Worksop, and has previously worked in Retford, has been given a British Citizen Award (BCA) for his services to healthcare.

Dr Waas, 72, has gone above and beyond to serve his community for more than four decades, sometimes visiting and treating patients when he should have been enjoying a holiday.

Dr Waas has often gone above his contractual duties to care for the sick and dying, feeding the poor from his own pocket.

He has talked a suicidal patient out of ending his life and paid taxi fares for those unable to get to and from his surgery.

He is widely respected and revered by patients and peers alike, who all trust him implicitly and see him as their extended family.

Dr Waas, who is now semi-retired, said: “The award came as complete surprise and I am completely honoured.

“I’m just an ordinary person who gets on with my job.

“My teachers were excellent and I have received excellent support over the years from my wife, friends, colleagues and patients.

“I would like to thank those who took the time to nominate me, as they spent a lot of time researching my background and career and I am very grateful and honoured.”

During his long career, Dr Waas was also instrumental in the way infertility treatment was delivered, being amongst the first to insist on seeing both partners together.

In 1990, he oversaw the building of a new surgery in North Leverton.

Such was his local standing that the project attracted charitable donations from a wide range of organisations that enabled him to create the best practice to serve the community.

Dr Waas received his award from Anu Chadha, of Lime Marketing, at a prestigious ceremony at the Palace of Westminster last month.

The awards are presented twice annually and nominations for the July awards are open now, go to www.britishcitizenawards.co.uk for details.