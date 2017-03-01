Banned Worksop driver fled cops on mission to dying grandad

A Worksop man who ran a red light and fled from police while driving when banned had been trying to visit his dying grandfather, a court heard.

Aaron Oakley turned left on to Blyth Road but when a police officer tried to stop him, he accelerated away on Gloucester Road, on February 10.

“The officer aborted the pursuit due to the standard of the driving from the offender,” said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

The next day he was approached by police officers and he told them “he knew he was disqualified but didn’t want to get arrested,” she added.

The court heard Oakley had been convicted of aggravated taking without the owner’s consent and driving without insurance or a licence in April 2015.

He breached that community order twice, and in October 2016, was given a six weeks community order for driving without insurance and while disqualified again.

David Verity, mitigating, said: “He received a message to say his grandfather was ill in Barnsley hospital and had taken a turn for the worst.”

He said Oakley’s car had been on his driveway while he worked on it with a view to selling it on.

The court heard Oakley had learning difficulties and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). His grandfather had since passed away.

Oakley, 24, of Kent Close, admitted failing to stop, driving while disqualified, without insurance, and failing to comply with a red traffic light, when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates on Wednesday.

Greta Percival, of the probation service, said: “He doesn’t misuse drugs or alcohol. He just makes inappropriate decisions.”

He was given a 16 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 12 week curfew from 9pm to 5am.

He was ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also banned for a further 15 months.