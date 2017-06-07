Banned driver nicked for pushing mate’s car in Selston

A banned driver fled from police after he was caught pushing a friend’s car down the road in Selston, a court has heard.

Callum Hibbitt was seen getting out of the car on Sherwood Way, at 8pm on May 22, by a police officer, and then jumping back in to apply the brake when it started rolling forward.

“Shortly afterwards he came out of a house and pushed the car for about 20 metres,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

“The officer asked him for his documents and he went inside. The officer saw Mr Hibbitt had run out the back and climbed over a fence.”

Hibbitt, 21, of York Avenue, Jacksdale, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he was banned for driving with excess alcohol, for 17 months, in June last year.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said: “Pushing a car even with the engine off is still an offence.

“It was a friend’s car and he pushed it because it was blocking a neighbouring drive.

“He was doing a good deed. It is not deliberate or belligerent.

“He says he ran off becaus ehe knows he was disqualified and panicked.”

He was given the minimum disqualifcation of three months. He was fined £336 and must pay a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs.