BAFTA winner at library as part of Inspire Poetry Festival

A BAFTA award winner is visiting Worksop library as part of the Inspire Poetry Festival.

Nottingham born Henry Normal, who co-wrote legendary TV hits including The Royle Family and The Mrs Merton Show, and produced Gavin and Stacey, Alan Partridge and the film Philomena, will be at the library in Memorial Avenue, Worksop, at 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 11.

The festival also sees internet sensation Hollie McNish appear at a special Mum’s Night Out at Worksop library on Thursday, July 13, also at 7.30pm.

Inspire, which delivers culture, learning and libraries on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, secured public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England to expand the original Southwell Poetry Festival to three further libraries across the county.

Inspire’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Gaw said: “We’re delighted to be able to build on the success of Southwell Library Poetry Festival and take it to more of our library venues, thanks to funding through Arts Council England.

“Audiences will have the chance to enjoy some fantastic poetry events, live at a library, including appearances from acclaimed poets, workshops, children’s events and more.

“We are passionate about bringing inspiring arts and cultural events to our libraries, and the newly expanded poetry festival is a great example.”

Booking is advised for all events either online or at the library by calling 01909 535353.