“Bad news” boozer swung out in Mansfield nightclub

A boozed-up Nottingham man who swung punches at a glass collector in a Mansfield nightclub was trying to “block out” bad news, a court heard.

Reece Kitching was “horrified” when police showed him CCTV footage of his antics in the outside smoking area of the Lexis nightclub, on Clumber Street, in the early hours of October 27.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “There may have been a glancing blow but no injuries were complained of.

“He told police he didn’t remember doing anything but he was drunk. He said he was sorry and wanted to apologise.”

Kitching, 26, of Killisick Road, Arnold, admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he received a suspended sentence for criminal damage and possession of Class C drugs, in January 2017.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said on the day of the incident, Kitching had received news that his mother was unwell with suspected cancer.

He added that Kitching was already struggling because his five-year-old son was also “very, very unwell”.

“He tried to block things out. He came to Mansfield with the aim of having a really good time,” said Mr Lacey.

“He was horrified by what he saw. He had no axe to grind with anyone.”

Probation officer Mark Burton said Kitching “went out with the intention of getting as drunk he could,” but was “extremely remorseful.”

He added that alcohol misuse and family difficulties had played a part in Kitching’s offending.

Kitching told the court he would be “100 per cent” committed to doing a rehab course.

He was given a 12 month community order with a 14 day course for controlling aggression and alcohol misuse.

He must also undergo ten days of a rehabilitation activity requirement to monitor his drinking.

He must also pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.