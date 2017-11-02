Awards joy for Tuxford Academy and Retford Oaks

Tuxford Primary Academy had a brilliant night at the Diverse Academies Star Awards.

Not only did the school take the headline academy of the year award, staff members claimed five individual awards, including both the primary and secondary teacher of the year honours.

Steve Curry with his lifetime achievement award. Picture: Photogoff

Academies from across Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire joined in celebrating at the annual ceremony which recognised the outstanding achievements and dedication of staff from across primary and secondary education sectors.

Tuxford was named academy of the year after continuing to go from strength to strength since its good Ofsted judgement in 2014, with pupil numbers close to tripling in that time.

This year has seem the academy achieve its highest ever SATs results and its staff were described as ‘dedicated and working hard to provide the best educational start possible and offering children a wealth of opportunities through an unwavering pursuit of excellence’.

The academy’s individual staff successes were led by Rachael Cottam, who collected the award for primary teacher of the year – having also been a top three finalist in the Moneywise Personal Finance Teacher of the Year award.

Jake Noble was named new teacher of the year. Picture: Photogoff

Paul Matuszewskyj made it a double for Tuxford when he was named secondary level teacher of the year.

Paul was described as ‘incredibly well respected by both students and colleagues across the academy’.

His students have achieved core maths results which are amongst the best in the country and he was described as a ‘renowned expert’ in maths and a role model for others.

Sarah Green and Serena Sellick were joint winners of the leadership and management award in the operations and academy support category and Jane Guest, PA to the academy’s principal, was named staff member of the year in the academy support category.

There was also a special lifetime achievement award for Graham Curry.

Graham has been at Tuxford for 37 years and is known as one of the big characters at the school, with a particular and active commitment to sporting life for both the academy and wider Bassetlaw area.

He was described on the night as ‘ensuring his academy is inestimably richer for his contribution and has left his own unique indelible imprint’.

There was also further success for Bassetlaw as Jake Noble, from Retford Oaks Academy, was crowned new teacher of the year following an exceptional start to his teaching career.

Jake was described as having brought ‘boundless energy’ to the science department at Retford Oaks and his sense of enthusiasm and humour were highlighted as key facets of what makes him such an exceptional teacher, with a no-nonsense approach appreciated and respected by his students and their parents alike.

And there was more joy for Retford Oaks when Heather Widdup won the leadership and management award in the education directorate category.