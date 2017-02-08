Assault victim in Mansfield was arrested

A young man from Mansfield was arrested after he complained to police about being assaulted, a court heard.

Benjamin Parsley was “angry and ranting” when he approached the officers at 4am, on January 22, on Leeming Street.

He began swearing and shouting at members of the public outside the Widow Frost pub, while looking for his T-shirt, and was arrested before he could pick a fight, said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

Parsley, 22, of Willoughby Court, admitted being drunk and disorderly, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Melanie Hoffmann, mitigating, said Parsley and his partner suffered a personal tragedy over Christmas and he was “very upset” on the night.

He had been assaulted by two men moments earlier, she added.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.