Anti-fracking group holding drop in sessions

Woodsetts Against Fracking are holding two drop in sessions in the Village Hall today and Monday.

The purpose of the sessions from 10.30am-8pm are to explain the recent Fracking planning application that INEOS have submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to build a shale gas exploratory well in Woodsetts.

The sessions will provide advice and practical help with submitting objections to Rotherheam Borough Council to the planning application, which will need to be submitted before December 21.

A spokesman for Woodsetts Agains Fracking, said: “Please call in and see how you can support the local fight against fracking now! Residents of neighbouring villages are very welcome to attend - your actions will make a difference.

” If you would like to join us or volunteer in any capacity in opposing fracking please get in touch with the WAF committee via the website or speak to someone at either of the drop.”

Their website page:-www.facebook.com/groups/WoodsettsAgainstFracking has links to other resources on the topic of fracking where people can learn more about the threat to Woodsetts and the surrounding villages within the local area.