Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance had to land on the playing field of Morton Primary School after a crash nearby.

They were called around 3.50pm on Monday, July 10.

An eye witness, who took the photo, said: “I believe the person involved in the accident was riding a scooter and came off but was not seriously injured and the ambucopter was not required. The ambucopter is only two weeks old, a twin engine Augusta, based on the fast military Westland Sea Lynx.”