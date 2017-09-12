Amber warning in force as Storm Aileen brings 75mph winds to Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has upgraded a severe weather warning to amber as Storm Aileen is set to arrive in Nottinghamshire overnight, bringing 75mph winds in the early hours of tomorrow (Wednesday)
A yellow weather warning for wind is in force from 8pm tonight (Tuesday) until 10am on Wednesday, but the amber warning covers the period between 00:05am and 6am on Wednesday.
During this time, the Met Office is forecasting that Storm Aileen will bring a brief spell of very strong westerly winds with gusts of 65-75mph. This is likely to lead to longer journey times by road, rail and air with restrictions on roads and bridges.
It adds: "Damage to trees and perhaps buildings, as well as power cuts are expected. Flying debris and large coastal waves are possible, and these could lead to injuries."
