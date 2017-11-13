Amateur Radio Society honours long-serving Peter

A long-standing member of Worksop Amateur Radio Society has been honoured for his service to the group.

Peter Nettleton has been presented with the Harold Chadwick Cup, which is s awarded to members who give outstanding service to the society.

Peter has been a long term treasurer and then trustee of the society.

Martin Fearn, chairman of the society, who presented Peter with the cup, commented: “Many members would say if it wasn’t for the partnership of the late Roy Frettsome and Peter there wouldn’t be a Worksop Amateur Radio Society.

“We are all very grateful for all Peter has done for the society.”

Peter retired from his trustee role at last month’s annual general meeting bit will remain a life member of the society.

Harold Chadwick , who the cup is named after was one of the founder members of North Nottinghamshire. Radio Society, out of which came the Worksop group.

Harold was well know in the tow and was a keen member of the Rotary Club.

Amongst other things, in 1961 Harold gave a demonstration of amateur radio at a ‘hobby fair’ in Worksop, which was organised by the Rotary Club.

Many local people in Worksop may also remember Harold as the manager of the Labour Exchange.

Harold’s son Peter Chadwick went on to become a President of the Radio Society of Great Britain (RSGB).

Worksop Amateur Radio Society, has its own building and is based on West Street.

This is also an exam centre where licence exams can be taken.

All radio amateurs (sometimes called hams) have to carry out training, take exams and then gain a licence from Ofcom before operation.

Amateur radio is both a hobby and a service that uses various types of radio equipment allowing communication with other amateurs for the purpose of self-training, recreation and public service.

Worksop has more than 120 members, and the club is open on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

As well as radio, it also does Raspberry PI, arduino, electronics and construction.

For more information, go to www.g3rcw.org.uk