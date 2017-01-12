Almost 400 fines handed out to parents parking dangerously outside of Nottinghamshire schools

Almost 400 fines have been handed out to parents parking dangerously outside of Nottinghamshire schools in just six months.

Figures show that 380 penalty charge notices were issued by Nottinghamshire County Council for vehicles parked on school markings.

The local authority has released CCTV images of motorists parking dangerously and inconsiderately’ outside the county’s schools after it approved plans last year for a CCTV road safety camera car to be used to help enforce ‘keep clear’ markings.

A further 232 fines were handed out to vehicles parked at bus stops.

The council said parking on such markings can seriously jeopardise road safety for a children and it is a significant source of complaints and requests for parking enforcement.

Councillor Kevin Greaves, committee chairman for Transport and Highways, said: “This car is part of our commitment to road safety around schools in the county and it is helping to address the problems of dangerous parking in many areas. We are encouraged by the demand we have had from schools, parents and others in local communities who have got in touch requesting this car to visit their area to help address these issues. Other examples of our commitment to road safety include the introduction of 20mph speed zones, road safety sessions within schools and the work of our excellent schools crossing patrol services.”

Drivers parking on ‘keep clear’ markings can face a fine of £70, which is reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days.

All money generated by the penalty charge notices go directly towards paying for the CCTV car and ongoing running costs of the equipment, driver and software support.