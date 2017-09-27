Aerospace firm flying high after two awards

The progress being made by an engineering technology company, based in Retford, has landed it a second prestigious award within a month.

iCON Aerospace Technology, which employs more than 200 people at its headquarters on Thrumpton Lane, won the East Midlands Chamber’s outstanding growth award for Nottinghamshire only a few weeks ago.

Now it has scooped the regional high growth business of the year accolade in an awards scheme run by the British Chambers of Commerce.

The success means the firm are finalists in the national awards, the winners of which will be announced at a gala dinner in London on November 30.

Scott Knowles, chief executive at East Midlands Chamber, said: “Congratulations to iCON for achieving further success. These are the only awards in the region that are delivered purely by business for business, and are also the only awards that offer the winners the chance to share their stories on the national stage.”

Francis Martin, the president of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Our judges were impressed by the high standard of submissions. The finalists represent the best of this country’s entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and hard work.”

iCON Aerospace Technology is a world leader in highly engineered products utilising polymers, which are used in sealing, containment, propulsion and protection systems.

The firm, whose roots can be traced back to 1863, specialises in solving complex technical challenges, and as a major exporter, its customers include the world’s major names in aerospace and defence.

It says it is proud to be based in the heart of Retford and has demonstrated its commitment to the town by embarking on a multi-million pound investment in its Thrumpton Lane facilities and in a four-year training and development programme for its employees.