Addict stole Scalextrix after drug relapse in Sutton

A recovering drug addict stole Scalextrix sets and razor blades from stores in Sutton after relapsing back into heroin use, a court heard.

Luke Tomlinson, 33, of Kirkby Road, Sutton, admitted four counts of theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

CCTV captured him stealing £76 of razor blades from Wilkinsons, on October 29, November 1 and 4, and two sets of toys, worth £100, from Home Bargains, on November 14.

Mark Stock, mitigating, said: “You’ll not be surprised to learn that heroin has been a feature of his life, on and off, for a considerable period of time”.

He said Tomlinson relapsed into heroin use for about a month when he started to mix with old friends who were also addicts.

“He now appears to be combating his addiction satisfactorily”, said Mr Stock.

Cheryl Nisbet, of the probation service, said: “He’s had lots of interventions with the drug services. When he relapses it’s his choice to steal and fund that addiction.

“There’s nothing else we can put into place that he hasn’t already had.”

He owed £1,304 to the courts from other fines and charges in the past.

Magistrates imposed a three month curfew, from 7pm to 7am, and ordered him to pay compensation to the stores.