Addict hid heroin in mum’s settee in Sutton

A drug addict with a 20-year habit hid heroin in his mum’s settee in Sutton, a court heard.

Police also cautioned Ashley Taylor’s mum for cannabis discovered during the same search of her address on Beechwood Court, on November 19.

Taylor, 37, of Blackbridge Caravan Site, Common Lane, Pleasley Vale, admitted possession of the Class A drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said Taylor had been addicted to heroin for 20 years and still took the drug, even though he was on a methadone prescription.

“He has still got the same problems but his illegal drug use is less,” said Mr Lacey.

Taylor fractured his pelvis in a road traffic collision just before Christmas, Mr Lacey added.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.