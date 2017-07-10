Acis to reward the best gardens with its own In Bloom competition

Summer is finally here and it’s the perfect time to get out in your garden and get some jobs done such as clearing out the shed, cutting the grass and enjoying the sun.

Affordable Housing organisation Acis Group want to celebrate their tenants gardens and reward those who look after them the best with with its own In Bloom competition.

Entry is free. This year they are running three categories; best flower garden, best fruit and veg and best use of your outside space.

There are first, second and third place prizes for each category with winners getting £50 in shopping vouchers.

The Acis in Bloom judge Colin Bates said: In a good garden, I look for colour but I also like to see a bit of grass and a nice bit of green.

“There needs to be a good condition of the plants and leaves too.

“The layout also needs to look smart and well presented with no litter or mess.

“I love seeing all the wonderful gardens of Acis and it is amazing to see what people can achieve.”

To enter take a picture of your garden and send it to marketing@acisgroup.co.uk along with the award category you want to enter and a short paragraph of why you love your garden.

Photos can also be submitted online via www.acisgroup.co.uk/acis-in-bloom-2017.

The deadline for entries is August 11 so don’t delay and get your entries in now.

If you don’t have a camera or you’re struggling to take a picture of your garden call 0800 027 2057 and Acis will arrange for a photo of your garden to be taken.