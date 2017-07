The Acis Tenant-Led Scrutiny Panel (TLSP) is on the hunt for new members.

The panel work to assess the work Acis do and makes recommendations to their Board as to how their services should be improved. Acis provide more than 6,800 affordable homes in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

If you’re interested in joining call 0800 027 2057 or email info@acisgroup.co.uk.