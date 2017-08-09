A second life saving defibrillator installed in West Stockwith

Another potentially life saving defibrillator is now in place in West Stockwith, located outside the front door of the Waterfront Inn on Canal Lane in the village.

The Public Access Defibrillator (PAD), which can be used to shock the heart of a cardiac arrest victim, was funded by donations and grants from North Notts Lions Club, West Stockwith Parish Council, Five Villages First Responders and Coun Hazel Brand.

Martyn Johnson, Coordinator of Five Villages First Responders (FVFR), said: “The defibrillators are located in secure yellow cabinets on the outside of the buildings. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, should they be required in the case of someone nearby suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest. When a cardiac arrests happens, the patient will suddenly collapse, will be unresponsive and either not be breathing at all, or only occasionally gasping. Rapid help in the form of calling immediately for an ambulance via 999, starting CPR (chest compressions and rescue breaths) and the use of an automated defibrillator can vastly improve the chances of survival for the patient.”

The unit at Waterfront Inn is the second one to be placed in West Stockwith, with the other being located outside on the wall of the Gertrude Morris Village Hall on Main Street.