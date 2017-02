A 70-year-old Retford man has appeared in court charged with three child sex offences. John Smith was charged with two separate counts of raping a girl under 13 and one count of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Smith, of West Hill Road, did not enter a plea and was not released on police bail. He is due to appear before Nottingham Crown Court on March 15.