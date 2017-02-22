70-year-old MP Sir Kevin Barron to tackle London Marathon

Athletic Rother Valley MP Sir Kevin Barron, 70, will be among thousands to run this year’s London Marathon.

Sir Barron will be one of 16 MPs taking part in the race around the capital on April 23, and hopes to raise cash for Age UK Rotherham.

He said: “The charity are very active in my constituency and they are looking after elderly people 365 days a year. They do great work and I think that’s a worthy cause.

“I ran the marathon ten years ago aged 60, and I am hoping to reclaim my title as the oldest MP to complete the marathon, which Alistair Burt MP took from me last year.”