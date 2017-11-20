£10 shop theft from Worksop store put man at risk of prison

A Lincolnshire man who stole two packets of wax melts from a Worksop store risked being sent to prison, a court heard.

Michael Pearson took the items, worth £10, from Morrisons, on Kilton Road, on October 9, and admitted the theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard the theft put him in breach of an 18 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, imposed by magistrates in Lincolnshire, for three driving offences committed in August, in Skegness.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: “There is no real explanation he can give for the way he acted, which was extremely foolish.”

Mr Stocks argued that it would be unjust to activate the sentence, because the original offence ws totally dissimilar, and Pearson had no offences of dishonesty on his record.

The court heard he had complied with the order.

Pearson, 25, of Horbling Lane, Stickney, was fined £60, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, and the suspended sentence was extended by six months.