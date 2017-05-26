1,000 jobs up for grabs at hotel chain

A hotel chain is looking to fill 1,000 positions this summer.

Travelodge - whose portfolio includes hotels in Mansfield, Alfreton, Worksop, Retford, Nottingham and Lincoln - is offering permanent and summer jobs.

From the 1,000 jobs, 700 permanent roles need to be filled immediately across the chain’s UK hotels. The remaining 300 jobs are positions for the summer period, making them ideal for students.

Permanent jobs include the following roles: hotel mangers, assistant hotel managers, receptionists, bar café team members, housekeeping and guest room cleaners.

Summer jobs include the following roles: receptionists, bar café team member and guest room cleaners. These roles are a combination of full time and part time positions, which Travelodge has designed to work around people’s other commitments, such as childcare and university programmes.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief operating officer said: “We are currently recruiting for 1,000 people to join our Travelodge team. If you have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people then we will help you learn the rest. Joining a hotel company opens the door to training, career progression and even roles in new countries.”

Travelodge is committed in developing its people and offers further education and training opportunities across the business. To date more than 500 Travelodge employees have graduated into a management position by undertaking the in-house development programme called Aspire.

There are currently 10,000 people working across the business.

To find out more about these jobs and careers at Travelodge, visit www.travelodge.co.uk/careers