The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

THEFT

Michael Milnthorp, 39, of Potter Street, Worksop. At The Lion Hotel on Bridge Street, entered the building as a trespasser and stole various items including £300, a car key and two bags containing various items of clothing of an unknown value. Jailed for 16 weeks. Offence so serious due to repeat-like offending. Also ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Yelena Radisaljevic, 39, of Tennyson Drive, Worksop. Stole stock, to the value of £7, belonging to Poundland. Stole stock, to the value of £22.73, belonging to B&M Bargains. Discharged conditionally for two years. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £20.

Paul Lomas, 29, of No Fixed Abode. At Worksop, stole two Yankee candles, to the value of £18, belonging to B&M Bargains. Stole two packs of coffee, to the value of £10, belonging to Sainsbury’s. Stole meat, to the value of £100, belonging to Asda. Jailed for six weeks. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Donna Smith, 46, of Hexthorpe Road, Doncaster. In Bircotes, stole clothing, to the value of £200, belonging to Asda. Imprisoned for 12 weeks. Offence so serious due to bad record of offending. Also ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Richard Frost, 42, of HMP Nottingham, Sherwood. Stole four bottles of Jack Daniels, to the value of £94, belonging to Morrisons. Jailed for two weeks. Offence so serious as no other realistic option. Also ordered to pay a vicitm surcharge of £115.

Michael Scott, 40, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop. Stole 15 baby grows, to the value of £15, belonging to Asda. Community order made with rehabiltation activity requirement. Fined £50. Must also pay £45 compensation.

MOTORING

Jason Turner, 28, of Welham Road, Retford. When suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Driving record endorsed with ten points. Fined £90. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

ASSAULT

Marcin Podgorska, 32, of Cheapside, Worksop. Assaulted a female by beating her, occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. Offence so serious due to the fact was a terrifying and brutal attack. Restraining order made to protect victim. Defendant must also complete a rehabiltation activity requirement and may £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £115.

DAMAGE

Jack White, 27, of Coleridge Road, Worksop. Damaged a b edroom door, to a value unknown. Discharged conditionally for two years. Must also pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £20.

OTHER

Gary Hudson, 32, of Ramsden Crescent, Carlton-in-Lindrick. Intentionally touched a woman sexually when she did not consent. Without reasonable excuse, made contact with a woman by sending text messages and visiting her home when prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Jailed for 32 weeks. Also ordered to pay £200 in compensation and £200 in court costs.