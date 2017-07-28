Wheelgate’s well worth another look

Wheelgate theme park may be a well-known day out for Mansfield families – but if you have not been for a while then it might be worth taking another look.

Wheelgate theme park may be a well-known day out for Mansfield families – but if you have not been for a while then it might be worth taking another look.

If you’re planning on going somewhere to treat the kids this summer, then Robin Hood’s Wheelgate “all-action theme park & waterpark”in Farnsfield might just fit the bill.

Although smaller and lower-key than the major theme parks, the ticket prices are also much friendlier on the pocket, especially if you book online before you go.

The park’s newest attraction is the Great Oak adventure playground, which is sure to get little hearts racing. With fairytale-style towers, rickety rope bridges and plenty of slides, it is a great place for youngsters to let off steam while you sit and enjoy the sunshine (if you’re lucky).

If the weather is really hot, then make sure you pack swimming costumes and towels, so you can head for the UK’s largest outdoor water park. Robin Hood’s Water Park and Splash Land is made up of winding colourful slides and lots of opportunities to paddle, squirt, pour and generally get soaking wet.

Wheelgate's new Great Oak adventure playground.

But don’t worry too much if the sun stays away when you visit. There are plenty of indoor spaces too, with soft play areas like the Pharoah’s funderdrome and some small indoor fairground-style rides and a mirror maze.

If you have teenagers looking to earn their stripes on some white knuckle rides then Wheelgate probably isn’t the place for you.

However, if you have pre-schoolers and primary school-aged children to amuse, then there’s plenty to keep you busy.

As well as the usual kiddie amusements like the Victorian carousel, the land train which takes you on a tour of the park and a pirate ship, there are zip wires, a crazy golf course and a play village where children can nip in and out of houses, pretend to go to school or have a go at running a shop.

There is also plenty for animal lovers with a farm and reptile house, a falconry display, a tropical house filled with birds and exotic flowers and regular opportunities to handle some of the creatures and have a go at feeding lambs.

My one criticism is there are so many different types of attractions, it’s hard to put your finger on what exactly Wheelgate actually is.

But who cares about labels when there’s so much to do?

Robin Hood’s Wheelgate All-action Theme Park & Waterpark is at White Post, Farnsfield NG22 8HX – see wheelgatepark.com

IN OTHER NEWS:

Burning manure ‘causes a stink’ with residents

Rowing Ollerton couple ‘shown the door’ by magistrates

Pervert jailed after arranging to meet girl, 11, in Sutton