Search

COMMUNITY: Sing and Sign for babies and toddlers

Community event.

Community event.

0
Have your say

Meet at Worksop library every Tuesday, from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, starting February 7. The sessions cost £3 per child and parent(s) plus £1 per extra child. Baby and toddler sing and sign is an interactive singing and signing group delivered in a fun, relaxed environment. Each week you and your child will learn a variety of songs and Makaton signs which will in turn help improve your child’s language and communication skills, memory and attention. For more information contact Rachel on 07549 890853 or visit Facebook page BabyAndToddlerSingAndSign